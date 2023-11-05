Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Troops Neutralize Bandits and Thwart Attack on Zamfara Community

By: The Editor

Date:

In a successful security operation, troops from the Joint Task Force Northwest, Operation Hadarin Daji, deployed in Zamfara State, thwarted an ambush by bandits, resulting in the elimination of numerous terrorists.
The troops also prevented a terrorist assault on Karazau village, situated in the Kwatarkwashi district of Bungudu Local Government Area in Zamfara State, in the early hours of Sunday.
Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, the spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, released an official statement on Sunday, explaining that the troops had promptly responded to a distress call concerning a substantial group of armed terrorists launching an attack on Karazau village in Kwatarkwashi district.
Upon approaching the village, the troops encountered an ambush by the armed terrorists.
However, through their combat readiness, tactical expertise, and reinforced support, the troops successfully dismantled the ambush, forcing the bandits to retreat while inflicting casualties on several of them.
The troops are currently maintaining a dominant presence in the area, conducting proactive and confidence-building patrols to restrict the terrorists’ freedom of movement.

The Editor
The Editor

