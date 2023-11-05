Troops Discover Illegal Arms Manufacturing Factory in Plateau State

A clandestine weapon production facility in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has been exposed and dismantled by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH).

The Nigerian Army made this revelation in an official statement released on its Facebook page.

The cache of arms and equipment seized includes 6 AK-47 rifles, 4 sub-machine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies, a pistol, and 7 AK-47 bridge blocks. Additionally, 4 AK-47 rifle magazines, 210 recoil springs for AK-47 rifles, 7 rifle butts, 8 rifle muzzles, 9 piston assemblies, and 5 cartridge housings were recovered.

The operation also led to the capture of two individuals directly involved in the illegal arms proliferation and marketing process, identified as Michael Dung (33 years) and Yusuf Pam (43 years).

The success of this operation underscores OPSH’s unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal arms and dismantling criminal networks engaged in the illicit manufacturing and distribution of weapons, in line with the mandate issued to troops during the launch of Operations HAKORIN DAMISA IV by Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TA Lagbaja.

This substantial seizure of firearms and related equipment is expected to disrupt criminal activities and contribute to enhancing the security and stability of Plateau State and the entire nation, aligning with the primary objective of Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa.

Major General AE Abubakar, the GOC and Commander of OPSH, commended the troops for their dedication and expressed gratitude to the community for their continuous support and cooperation in providing valuable information that aids the fight against criminal activities.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the military and the public in ensuring the success of operations aimed at maintaining peace and security in Plateau State and, by extension, Nigeria.

