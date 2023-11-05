Menu
Troops Discover Illegal Arms Manufacturing Factory in Plateau State

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

A clandestine weapon production facility in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has been exposed and dismantled by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH).
The Nigerian Army made this revelation in an official statement released on its Facebook page.
The cache of arms and equipment seized includes 6 AK-47 rifles, 4 sub-machine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies, a pistol, and 7 AK-47 bridge blocks. Additionally, 4 AK-47 rifle magazines, 210 recoil springs for AK-47 rifles, 7 rifle butts, 8 rifle muzzles, 9 piston assemblies, and 5 cartridge housings were recovered.
The operation also led to the capture of two individuals directly involved in the illegal arms proliferation and marketing process, identified as Michael Dung (33 years) and Yusuf Pam (43 years).
The success of this operation underscores OPSH’s unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal arms and dismantling criminal networks engaged in the illicit manufacturing and distribution of weapons, in line with the mandate issued to troops during the launch of Operations HAKORIN DAMISA IV by Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TA Lagbaja.
This substantial seizure of firearms and related equipment is expected to disrupt criminal activities and contribute to enhancing the security and stability of Plateau State and the entire nation, aligning with the primary objective of Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa.
Major General AE Abubakar, the GOC and Commander of OPSH, commended the troops for their dedication and expressed gratitude to the community for their continuous support and cooperation in providing valuable information that aids the fight against criminal activities.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the military and the public in ensuring the success of operations aimed at maintaining peace and security in Plateau State and, by extension, Nigeria.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

