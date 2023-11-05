Menu
CrimeWatch

Seven NSCDC Personnel ‘Killed’ By Sea Pirates In Rivers

By: The Editor

Date:

In a tragic incident, seven personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) lost their lives during a pipeline surveillance patrol on Bakana River in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. Heavily armed sea pirates ambushed the NSCDC personnel, leading to a deadly gun battle. During the confrontation, two sea pirates were also killed.
Credible sources from the area have confirmed the incident, and a 29-second video clip showcasing the slain NSCDC personnel was found, with a voice identifying each of the victims. Two of the deceased individuals, who were Muslims, have already been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic customs.
While the NSCDC Command in Rivers State has yet to officially confirm the incident, a local fisherman reported that all individuals aboard the boat with the NSCDC officials lost their lives.
The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the State, DSC Olufemi Ayodele, stated that the Command is currently gathering more information about the incident and will issue an official statement at the appropriate time.

The Editor
The Editor

