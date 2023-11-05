SERAP Files Lawsuit Against President Bola Tinubu Over Missing $15bn, N200bn

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has initiated legal action against President Bola Tinubu for alleged negligence in investigating the disappearance of over $15 billion in oil revenues and N200 billion designated for refinery repairs in Nigeria between 2020 and 2021.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The lawsuit, filed as suit number FHC/L/CS/2334/2023 at the Federal High Court in Lagos, also includes Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as a respondent.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, revealed the action in a statement. The accusations are based on the 2021 report from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

In the lawsuit, SERAP is seeking a court order to compel President Tinubu to investigate the alleged missing funds, to instruct anti-corruption agencies to probe corruption allegations involving entities like the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NPDC), and State-Owned Enterprises (SOE). SERAP is also demanding that any recovered proceeds of corruption be used to improve the well-being of Nigerians.

The suit argues that addressing these allegations is crucial for justice, accountability, and ending impunity for corruption in the country, as these issues have undermined public trust and confidence in government. It also highlights that these allegations could violate the Nigerian Constitution, national anti-corruption laws, and international obligations under the UN Convention against Corruption.

SERAP’s lawyers, including Kolawole Oluwadare, Andrew Nwankwo, and Ms. Valentina Adegoke, argue that the government has a constitutional responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability in managing the country’s oil wealth, as stated in the Nigerian Constitution. The UN Convention against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption further obligate the government to prevent and investigate the misappropriation of national resources.

The NEITI report cited government agencies like the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NNPC) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NPDC) for failing to remit substantial funds to the public treasury. The report also indicated substantial spending on refinery rehabilitation with no operational results. The missing funds and discrepancies have raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and the responsible use of public resources.

No hearing date has been scheduled for the lawsuit.