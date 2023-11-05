President Bola Tinubu to Participate in Arab-Africa Summit in Riyadh

President Bola Tinubu is set to embark on a visit to Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a concerted effort to promote Nigeria and attract foreign direct investment.

In an announcement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, it was revealed that President Tinubu will be attending two significant summits in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-Africa Summit is scheduled for November 10th, 2023, followed by the Arab-African Summit on November 11th, 2023.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Tinubu will engage in discussions covering various issues of mutual interest, focusing on economic ties between the regions, counter-terrorism efforts, environmental concerns, and agriculture.

President Tinubu, serving as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will play a pivotal role in advocating for a deeper partnership between the two regions.

Another key agenda during the summit will be to explore ways to accelerate trade and investment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the African continent.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale emphasized President Tinubu’s determination to ensure that Nigeria fully capitalizes on the opportunities presented by the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. This landmark agreement aims to establish a single trade market encompassing over 1 billion Africans. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa projects that by 2050, the African market’s value could surpass $29 trillion, making it a significant focus of discussions during the upcoming summits.