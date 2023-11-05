Police intercept truckload of Indian hemp in Rivers

November 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Rivers says it intercepted 300 parcels of cannabis sativa, popularly known as India hemp, during an operation in Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Mr Nwonyi Emeka, disclosed this to newsmen at a news conference in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said police operatives attached to the command’s C4i Intelligent Unit, intercepted a bus loaded with the banned product after receiving credible information from an informant.

“The 300 parcels of Indian hemp were intercepted on Oct. 28 after operatives, working with credible information, trailed a white coloured Volkswagen bus with registration number MUS 910 YA.

“Upon sighting the approaching police operatives, the driver took to his heels but was arrested after a hot chase.

“Shortly after the suspect was apprehended, operatives searched the vehicle and recovered 300 parcels whose content was suspected to be Indian hemp,” he said.

Emeka said the suspect is currently being interrogated to reveal the source and destination of the illegal product.

In a related development, the police boss said that police personnel, acting on information, burst a notorious gang of armed robbers responsible for many robberies in the state.

“On Nov. 1 at about 4 p.m., operatives of the command neutralised a notorious armed robber after they received credible intelligence about the suspicious and clandestine movement of his gang.

“The gang leader and his gang checked into a hotel located at Chokocho along Etche Road in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

“Operatives of Octopus Strike Force (upon sighting the gang) immediately swung into action and engaged them in a gun duel and eventually gunned down the gang leader,” he said.

He said the deceased suspect, who had been at large and in the command’s watchlist, had earlier attacked a victim around Rumuodara community inside the city.

“The suspect shot the victim in his left leg which later resulted in the amputation of the victim’s leg as well as snatched the victim’s car valued at N13 million, among others.

“Items recovered from the gang leader are one AK47 rifle, two magazines, 21 rounds of ammunition of 7.62mm and a police handcuff and the key,” Emeka said.

The police commissioner confirmed that two male suspects who received the stolen vehicle from the deceased gang leader had been arrested and were providing police interrogators with useful information.

Emeka said the police command is already on the trail of other fleeing members of the gang, and assured that the suspects would soon be arrested and prosecuted for their alleged crimes.(www.naija247news.com).