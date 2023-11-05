Nigerian Customs Seizes Arms, Ammunition, and Banned Items at Onne Port

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt 2 Area Command, has intercepted and handed over arms and ammunition discovered at the Onne Port, concealed inside a vehicle shipped from the United States of America. These dangerous weapons were falsely declared as household items.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Area Controller Baba Imam led pressmen to inspect the seized containers and revealed the alarming discovery. He stated, “We have briefed you about a pistol and 100 pieces of live ammunition brought in a container from the United States, purported to be household effects. In the course of examination, our diligent and committed operatives were instrumental in spotting and discovering this concealed arm and the accompanying ammunition.”

Additionally, the Customs Command seized various banned items, including used clothing, used vehicles, cannabis, codeine, and other goods. These illicit items were part of a total of 96 containers that violated import laws, and they are now stored in a government warehouse.

Baba Imam also highlighted the Customs Command’s achievements in revenue generation, with over 246 billion naira collected so far in the current year, marking a substantial increase of 44 billion naira compared to the same period in 2022.

He assured that the Nigeria Customs Service remains dedicated to protecting Nigerians from contraband and illegal goods, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security and fiscal integrity.