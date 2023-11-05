Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Nigerian Customs Seizes Arms, Ammunition, and Banned Items at Onne Port

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt 2 Area Command, has intercepted and handed over arms and ammunition discovered at the Onne Port, concealed inside a vehicle shipped from the United States of America. These dangerous weapons were falsely declared as household items.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Area Controller Baba Imam led pressmen to inspect the seized containers and revealed the alarming discovery. He stated, “We have briefed you about a pistol and 100 pieces of live ammunition brought in a container from the United States, purported to be household effects. In the course of examination, our diligent and committed operatives were instrumental in spotting and discovering this concealed arm and the accompanying ammunition.”

Additionally, the Customs Command seized various banned items, including used clothing, used vehicles, cannabis, codeine, and other goods. These illicit items were part of a total of 96 containers that violated import laws, and they are now stored in a government warehouse.

Baba Imam also highlighted the Customs Command’s achievements in revenue generation, with over 246 billion naira collected so far in the current year, marking a substantial increase of 44 billion naira compared to the same period in 2022.

He assured that the Nigeria Customs Service remains dedicated to protecting Nigerians from contraband and illegal goods, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security and fiscal integrity.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IGP Unveils Police Plans for Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa Governorship Elections
Next article
Troops Discover Illegal Arms Manufacturing Factory in Plateau State
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Falana Encourages Akpabio and Ex-Governors to Follow Daniel and Dankwambo’s Example on Pensions

Saraki Mohammed -
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged former governors...

Seven NSCDC Personnel ‘Killed’ By Sea Pirates In Rivers

The Editor -
In a tragic incident, seven personnel from the Nigeria...

NDLEA Seizes 14.4 Million Opioid Pills and Uncovers Drug Trafficking Operations

Emman Tochi -
The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant...

Troops Neutralize Bandits and Thwart Attack on Zamfara Community

The Editor -
In a successful security operation, troops from the Joint...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Falana Encourages Akpabio and Ex-Governors to Follow Daniel and Dankwambo’s Example on Pensions

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged former governors...

Seven NSCDC Personnel ‘Killed’ By Sea Pirates In Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
In a tragic incident, seven personnel from the Nigeria...

NDLEA Seizes 14.4 Million Opioid Pills and Uncovers Drug Trafficking Operations

CrimeWatch 0
The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights