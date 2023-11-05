NDLEA Seizes 14.4 Million Opioid Pills and Uncovers Drug Trafficking Operations

The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant seizures, including 14,481,519 pills of Tramadol and bottles of codeine syrup valued at over 13 billion naira in Lagos State. These operations were the result of successful actions by the NDLEA’s operatives, targeting drug cartels in various areas.

The recovery of these illicit substances was made possible through three separate intelligence-led operations carried out by the NDLEA in different locations. On Sunday, October 29th, the NDLEA conducted a raid at House 8/10 Hon. Wahuha Avenue, Divine Estate, Ago Palace in Amuwo Odofin. In this operation, the agency confiscated 490,000 pills of Tramadol and 81,519 bottles of codeine syrup measuring 4,510,000mls.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 31st, NDLEA operatives uncovered a secret warehouse operated by a wealthy trader in Idumota, Nwaoha Anayo, situated at Onitire in Aguda, Surulere. This operation resulted in the seizure of 12.7 million pills of Tramadol.

The most significant operation took place at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) warehouse within Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. Here, six individuals who had been involved in smuggling illicit drugs into the country were arrested, and 1,210,000 pills of tramadol were seized. The NDLEA is currently pursuing three additional suspects who are on the run.

