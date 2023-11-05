Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Impeachment: Aiyedatiwa making reconciliation difficult – Ondo Assembly

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 5,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, has said Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is not yet ready for genuine reconciliation to warrant quashing the impeachment saga between him and the state legislators.

Oladiji, who disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, at the weekend, said Aiyedatiwa was yet to withdraw the cases against the Assembly as earlier agreed during a meeting with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A few weeks ago, Aiyedatiwa had approached the court to halt impeachment proceedings against him following allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him by the Assembly.

“The reconciliation process has to start with the deputy governor. He is the one who took us to court; we cannot reconcile ourselves when we have cases in court.

“Let him go to court and withdraw all these cases; then we would know that we are now in for genuine reconciliation.

“As far as the House of Assembly is concerned, we are not doing anything. The cases are in court and we would follow due process; we are following up on the cases in court.”

On the purported division among members of the Assembly, Oladiji described it as false.

He stated: “When there is a political tussle like this, there can be insinuations and rumours, but in the House of Assembly, we are together. We told ourselves that it is an institution, and the institution must be protected. So, we are together.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police intercept truckload of Indian hemp in Rivers
Next article
UBA reiterates commitment to SMEs financing to boost growth
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Falana Encourages Akpabio and Ex-Governors to Follow Daniel and Dankwambo’s Example on Pensions

Saraki Mohammed -
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged former governors...

Seven NSCDC Personnel ‘Killed’ By Sea Pirates In Rivers

The Editor -
In a tragic incident, seven personnel from the Nigeria...

NDLEA Seizes 14.4 Million Opioid Pills and Uncovers Drug Trafficking Operations

Emman Tochi -
The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant...

Troops Neutralize Bandits and Thwart Attack on Zamfara Community

The Editor -
In a successful security operation, troops from the Joint...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Falana Encourages Akpabio and Ex-Governors to Follow Daniel and Dankwambo’s Example on Pensions

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged former governors...

Seven NSCDC Personnel ‘Killed’ By Sea Pirates In Rivers

CrimeWatch 0
In a tragic incident, seven personnel from the Nigeria...

NDLEA Seizes 14.4 Million Opioid Pills and Uncovers Drug Trafficking Operations

CrimeWatch 0
The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made significant...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights