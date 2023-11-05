IGP Unveils Police Plans for Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa Governorship Elections

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has disclosed the Nigeria Police Force’s strategy for the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states, scheduled for November 11.

During his appearance as a guest on Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security in Abuja, IGP Egbetokun assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force is well-prepared for these elections and is committed to ensuring their smooth and trouble-free conduct.

The IGP explained that while these elections are taking place in only three states, the Force will mobilize personnel from the remaining 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to bolster the existing security setup.

Egbetokun emphasized the thoroughness of their preparations, stating, “We are ready for this election, we have been able to deploy adequately for this election.” In Bayelsa, the police will cover 2,224 polling units with sufficient manpower and resources to oversee them. Adequate arrangements have also been made for Imo and Kogi, with threat assessments guiding their deployments.

The IGP assured citizens that both the police and other security agencies are fully prepared for these elections, and he expressed confidence that they will be conducted without significant issues.

Deployment has already commenced and is expected to be completed by Friday, just 24 hours before the governorship elections in the three states.

Historically, Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa have experienced election-related violence, raising concerns about the safety of voters and the conduct of the polls. Acknowledging the volatile nature of these states, IGP Egbetokun mentioned that they are well-aware of past incidents and are planning to implement different strategies this time, leveraging the additional resources available for the election.

The IGP concluded by expressing optimism that these elections in the three states will be better and more secure than previous ones, building on the lessons learned from past experiences.