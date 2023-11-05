Falana Encourages Akpabio and Ex-Governors to Follow Daniel and Dankwambo’s Example on Pensions

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged former governors in the executive and legislature, including Senator Godswill Akpabio, to emulate Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibrahim Dankwambo by discontinuing the receipt of “unlawful pension.”

In a statement released on Sunday, Falana, who serves as the chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond, commended Senators Daniel and Dankwambo for their decision to cease the receipt of controversial pensions in compliance with court judgments.

He highlighted that the payment of such pensions was declared illegal and unconstitutional in a significant court ruling delivered by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo on November 26, 2019. Following this judgment, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo requested the governors of Ogun and Gombe States to halt the disbursement of such pensions.

Falana further noted that at least 20 former governors in both the executive and legislative branches of government were still receiving dual salaries despite the court’s verdict.

He pointed out that Justice Oguntoyinbo’s judgment ordered the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice to recover life pensions collected by former governors who went on to serve as Senators and Ministers. Additionally, another ruling by Justice K. I. Amadi of the National Industrial Court declared the payment of pensions and gratuities to former governors and deputy governors as null and void.

Falana has been a vocal critic of pension payments to ex-governors, particularly when they hold positions as legislators or join the Federal Executive after their governorship tenures.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has also filed a suit challenging the constitutional validity of pensions paid to former governors in Nigeria. Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibrahim Dankwambo, having previously served as governors and now holding senatorial positions, have taken the commendable step of ceasing to receive these pensions.