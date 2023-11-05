Menu
Diaspora Remittances

Dangote Industries Repatriates Substantial Foreign Exchange to Nigeria

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) Management has announced a significant achievement in repatriating over $576,008,672.41 through various Nigerian banks, alongside a $111,968,109.38 cash swap arrangement involving Dangote Cement Plc and Ethiopian Airlines. This move not only strengthens DIL’s financial position but also saves the equivalent amount that would have been paid to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In an official statement addressing recent controversies, Dangote Industries Limited accused the BUA Group of promoting false and misleading information regarding their foreign exchange transactions, all of which have been approved by the CBN and earmarked for their pan-African operations.

Dangote Industries reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Nigeria and expressed confidence in the current government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlighting the government’s determination to revive the country’s economy.

“We are not superficial investors. We believe in Nigeria and Africa. Our investments are genuine and authentic, and we invite all relevant authorities to scrutinize our foreign exchange transactions from the past decade. Any detected irregularities should be made public,” the statement emphasized.

Dangote Industries maintained that all foreign exchange acquired for their African Project Expansion was used for its intended purpose, with visible results that include commissioned projects attended by top-ranking government officials, industry leaders, and the presidents of host countries. These commissioning events received extensive coverage from local and international media, along with print and electronic records as evidence of prudent fund utilization.

Dangote Industries predicts that its substantial investments in Pan Africa will lead to the repatriation of additional foreign exchange in the near future, contributing to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and enhancing the stability of the forex market.

