Politics & Govt News

We Must Stop Leaders From Stealing Public Fund – Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 3,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that Nigerians must stop those saddled with leadership at various levels from stealing public funds in order to bequeath a better country to the younger generation.

He said this in Benin Thursday during the presentation of an award to the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, at a colloquium and hall of award organised by Edo Policy Round Table in collaboration with Mudiame University, Edo state.

We politicians, when we are campaigning, everything is sweet and good, but once we have the opportunity, we would bring out our true side and start doing the opposite.”

Obi noted that God has given everything to Nigeria except good leadership that would have changed the nation for good.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

