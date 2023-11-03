Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

Viral Photos and Video Confirm Mohbad Married Wunmi Before Death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 3, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Photographs and a video from the wedding ceremony between late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, and his 24-year-old wife, Wunmi, have been shared online.

Some Nigerians had doubted claims that the singer who died on September 12, officially tied the knot with Wunmi before his demise.

However, photos shared online today November 3, showed the couple and Mohbad’s parents at their traditional wedding. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tupac Shakur: Ex-gang leader pleads not guilty to rapper’s murder
Next article
Nigerian Army,police rescue two kidnapped Corps members in Katsina
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ibeto Energy Development Company Chairman to Face N4.8 Billion Fraud Charges

Naija247news -
The Chairman and CEO of Ibeto Energy Development Company,...

Over 120 Schools Shut, 58 Healthcare Facilities Not Functioning In Katsina, Says Govt

The Editor -
In Katsina State, the education and healthcare sectors have...

Suspected kidnappers arrested for kidnapping two university students

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two suspected kidnappers were arrested and...

Nigerian Army,police rescue two kidnapped Corps members in Katsina

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ibeto Energy Development Company Chairman to Face N4.8 Billion Fraud Charges

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Chairman and CEO of Ibeto Energy Development Company,...

Over 120 Schools Shut, 58 Healthcare Facilities Not Functioning In Katsina, Says Govt

North West 0
In Katsina State, the education and healthcare sectors have...

Suspected kidnappers arrested for kidnapping two university students

Regions 0
November 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two suspected kidnappers were arrested and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights