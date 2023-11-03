Viral Photos and Video Confirm Mohbad Married Wunmi Before Death

November 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Photographs and a video from the wedding ceremony between late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, and his 24-year-old wife, Wunmi, have been shared online.

Some Nigerians had doubted claims that the singer who died on September 12, officially tied the knot with Wunmi before his demise.

However, photos shared online today November 3, showed the couple and Mohbad’s parents at their traditional wedding. (www.naija247news.com).