Politics & Govt News

Umahi Appoints Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji Chief Press Secretary to Ministry of Works

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 3,2023.

Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, Former Commissioner for Information, Ebonyi State, has been appointed Chief Press Secretary to the Ministry of Works, Senator Dave Umahi. The appointment takes immediate effect. He was Deputy Director Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Sub Committee on CSOs 2023. Director, Directorate of Information, Divine Mandate Campaign Council, 2023.

Orji Uchenna Orji Francis, was born 3rd February 1976. He hails from Amaedim Ngwogwo, village, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
He is happily married to Mrs Ijeoma Sylvia Orji and the union is blessed with 6 adorable children. The trained articulate Lawyer never hesitates to announce that his Next of Kin is his wife.

2. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS
Nigerian Law School, Abuja – BL -2004
He attended Abia State University, Uturu – LLB {Hons} – 2002. Ishiagu High School, Ishiagu – SSCE – 1995. Ngwogwo Primary School – FSLC -1989. Orji’s Philosophy of Service is : ‘Integrity and Hard work, Anchored on Team Work and
Personal Initiative. Email: uchennaorjiorji@gmail.com
Twitter: TheOrjiUchenna

Working Experience includes;
2019 – 2023 – Commissioner for Information and State Orientation,
Ebonyi State. And acting Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Ebonyi State.

From 2017 –2018 Barr Orji was Commissioner for Economic Empowerment and
Job Creation Ebonyi State.
In 2018 – 2019, he was redeployed as Commissioner for Human Capital
Development and Monitoring, Ebonyi State after changing the name of the
Ministry of Economic Empowerment and Job Creation.

In 2015 – 2017, Barr Orji was Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ebonyi State.
2014 – 2015 – Member, WAEC Board Presidential Nominee
(Covering Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Liberia and Sierra Leone).
2007 – 2011. – Member/Chief Whip, Ebonyi State House of
Assembly.

2005 – 2006. – Legal Attaché: Marcus Baboye Chambers, No 23
Igbosere Road, Lagos Island, Lagos State. 2004 – 2005. – National Youth Service Corps at Atiba Local
Government Area, Oyo State.
May – June, 2003 – Chamber Attachment, Office of the Honorable
Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Federal
Secretariat, Abuja.

Notable Responsibilities Done

Senior Prefect, Ishiagu High School, Ishiagu 1994 – 1995. Secretary General, Federated Union of Ishiagu Undergraduates, (FEDUNIERS) 1999 -2000. President, National Association of Ebonyi State Students,
Abia State University Chapter 2000
Pioneer Vice President, National Association of Ebonyi State Students,
National Council 2001

Chairman, Ebonyi State Committee on the Review of the 1999, Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria 2009. Chairman, House Committee on Justice and Judiciary 2007 – 2011
Chief Whip, Ebonyi State House of Assembly 2007 – 2011

Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation 2009 – 2011
Member, Ebonyi State Committee on Collation of Ebonyi State
Customary Laws 2013, Secretary, Divine Mandate Committee on Information and ICT. (Pre-administration Reform Committee). 2015, Administrative Secretary, Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, Ivo Local Government Area Chapter for 2015 General Election. 2015.

Member, Administrative and Finance Committee (National and
International) WAEC 2014 – 2015
Member, International and National Tenders Board, WAEC 2014 – 2015
Member, Appointment Committee, WAEC (International) 2014 – 2015

Founder/Facilitator, Governor Umahi Empowerment Beneficiaries Association (GUMEBA) 2017, Founder/Facilitator, Akubaraoha Care Movement 2019.

Focal Person, Federal Government Programmes on Human Capital Development. 2020
Member, APC National Convention Sub-Committee on Venue decoration, 2022

Member, Ebonyi State Census Committee 2022, Chairman, Ebonyi State Census Publicity Sub Committee 2023

Membership of Bodies
Member, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abakaliki Branch.
Member, All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi State Chapter
Old Member, Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)

CHIEFTAINCY TITLE
Okwuru Oha 1 of Ishiagu
Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji appointed Chief Press Secretary to the Hon. Minister of Works.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

