Trailer Crushes Eight Persons To Death, Injures Ten In Abuja

November 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least eight persons, including two students were crushed to death when a tipper conveying sharp sand suffered break failure in Mpape, a settlement close to the Maitama District of Abuja.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday around 4 p.m. before the Keke NAPEP Park along the road that leads to Mpape junction.

A witness, Mustapha Aminu, told Newsmen that the truck rammed into some tricycles popularly called Keke and vehicles, killing at least 8 people, including students.

Aminu said the driver, having seen the havoc he had caused, abandoned the truck and ran away with the help of a motorcycle.

The Sector Commander of the FCT, Chorrie Mutaa, Confirming the incident, said their rescue team recovered five dead bodies and 10 injured persons. He added that 13 vehicles, including the truck that caused the accident and a motorcycle, were involved in the accident.(www.naija247news.com).