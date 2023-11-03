Supreme Court Sets January 26, 2024, for Verdict on Farouk Lawan’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has officially scheduled January 26, 2024, as the date for delivering its judgment in the appeal filed by Farouk Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives who is currently serving a prison sentence.

A five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro selected this date following the conclusion of final submissions and the adoption of written briefs by the legal representatives of the parties involved.

Lawan’s appeal aims to overturn the February 24, 2022, judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which sentenced him to five years in prison and acquitted him of two out of the three counts in the corruption charge brought against him by the Federal Government.

Although the initial motion was for bail pending the determination of the appeal, the court decided to prioritize the primary appeal instead of addressing the interim application, given that the appeal was ready for a hearing.

Joseph Daudu, Lawan’s Counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, initially urged the court to consider the bail application, expressing concerns about his client’s health. Daudu explained that Lawan is suffering from stage three prostate cancer and emphasized the urgency of addressing the matter to ensure his client’s well-being.

However, realizing the court’s stance, Daudu opted to withdraw the bail application, leading to the main appeal proceeding.

In his arguments, Daudu pointed out that the Court of Appeal had acquitted Lawan on counts one and two, which carried a maximum sentence of seven years. He contended that if the Court of Appeal could absolve his client of the first two counts, which he claimed shared similarities with the third count, the Supreme Court should also exonerate Lawan regarding the third count.

On the other side, Bagudu Sanni, representing the Federal Government, urged the court to affirm the Court of Appeal’s judgment and dismiss the appeal.

The Court of Appeal had previously reduced Lawan’s initial maximum prison term from seven to five years. The case revolves around Lawan’s conviction by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on June 22, 2021, involving a three-count charge related to soliciting a bribe, agreeing to accept a bribe, and accepting a $500,000 bribe from businessman Femi Otedola.