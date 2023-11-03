Over 120 Schools Shut, 58 Healthcare Facilities Not Functioning In Katsina, Says Govt

In Katsina State, the education and healthcare sectors have been severely affected by the activities of bandits and other criminal elements, according to the State Government. Over 120 schools have been forced to close due to the ongoing security threats, while a total of 58 healthcare facilities, including dispensaries, are non-operational.

The Special Advisor to Governor Dikko Radda on Victims of Banditry and IDPs, Sa’idu Ibrahim Danja, revealed these alarming statistics during an event in Katsina. He emphasized the challenges faced by the state, not only in terms of education and healthcare but also access to justice.

Danja explained that the state has turned to the use of multidoor courts to resolve conflicts in these affected areas, where both farmers and pastoralists have suffered significant losses. He also highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to livelihood, women’s security, and children’s well-being, particularly in terms of healthcare services.

The International Organization For Migration (IOM) is taking action to mitigate the impact of these conflicts through their “Conflict Mitigation and Community Reconciliation in Northwest Nigeria” project. The project aims to reduce community violence, promote local peace initiatives, and address conflicts over natural resources in Katsina State.

Katsina State has witnessed a high number of internally displaced persons (IDPs), with over 252,000 individuals displaced across 368 locations. This has put immense pressure on local communities, particularly in areas like Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa, and Kankara, where various conflicts, including banditry and farmer-herder disputes, have taken a toll.

The devastating effects of climate change have further exacerbated the vulnerability of these communities, impacting land and water resources. The situation is complex and involves multiple factors and stakeholders.

In response to this multifaceted challenge, IOM, in collaboration with the European Union, Mercy Corps, and the Centre for Democracy and Development, has adopted a comprehensive approach. This approach recognizes the critical roles played by individuals, communities, and the government in fostering peaceful coexistence.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ahmed Bakori, shared that the state government is applying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to restore peace. Efforts are being made to assist farmers in returning to their communities, but the daunting task lies in rebuilding their livelihoods, which have been severely impacted by the actions of bandits.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda officially launched the project steering committee, highlighting the importance of conflict resolution through negotiation and traditional methods like mediation and reconciliation. The government is appreciative of the support provided by the IOM and other organizations in addressing these complex issues.