NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Friday

November 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja anticipated Dust haze with localiz\sed visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the northern states throughout.

“The forecast period with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba in the afternoon/evening hours. Sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected over the North Central in the morning.

“Localized thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Kogi and Kwara during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Inland states of the South and the Coastal areas in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Edo, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta later in the day.

The agency forecast sunny and hazy atmosphere over the Northern states on Saturday throughout the forecast period with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sunny skies with few cloud patches are anticipated over the North Central region during the morning hours. Later in the day, there are chances of localized thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara and Benue.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are envisaged over the Inland states of the South and the Coastal areas in the morning with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, localized thunderstorms is anticipated over parts of Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states,” it said.

It said sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the northern region on Sunday with solated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sunny atmosphere with few patches of cloud is expected over the North Central region on Sunday during the morning hours.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Benue later in the day.

It predicted a cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine in the morning hours.

” In the afternoon/evening hours, localised thunderstorms are envisaged over Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states.

“Dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precautions. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

” Night–time cold temperatures should be expected.

Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operation.