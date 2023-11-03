Menu
Nigerian Army,police rescue two kidnapped Corps members in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigerian Police, have rescued two Corps members who were kidnapped by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The joint operation was conducted on Thursday 2 November, 2023.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, November 3, said the courageous effort of the security forces led to the extrication and safe return of the abductees.

“The criminals abducted the Corps members while they were transiting from Edo to Katsina State. The quick response and rescue demonstrated by the joint effort of the 17 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police resulted in the successful rescue of the victims from their captors,” the statement read.

The rescued Corps members have been offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being and are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.

“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements threatening the security of the nation.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

