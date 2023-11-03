Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Weakens at Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira weakened against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, November 2 but witnessed gains at the unregulated market segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market.

The Naira, at the official market, depreciated by 0.9 per cent or N7.26 to quote at N793.28/$1 during the session, in contrast to the previous day’s rate of N786.02/$1, according to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Transactions worth $136.11 million were executed in the market window yesterday compared with the $105.98 million achieved a day earlier, indicating an increase of $30.13 million or 28.4 per cent.

In the black market, the domestic currency gained N20 against the Dollar on Thursday to sell at N1,140/$1 compared with the midweek session’s N1,160/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

