MTN Nigeria Propose issuance of N52.9bn Commercial Paper

November 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of its proposed issuance of up to N52,895,846,000 Series 8 and 9 Commercial Paper notes under its N250 Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

The statement signed by Uto Ukanah, the Company Secretary noted that the issuance is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its financing options with the funds being deployed towards short-term working capital and financing requirements.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, recently said that it completed its Series 6 & 7 Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance under its upsized N250 billion CP Issuance Programme with 146 per cent oversubscription by investors.

The telecommunication giant in a notice on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) said it wanted to raise N100billion, and the offer recorded 146% subscription with N125 billion issued across both series.

The Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria Communications, Uto Ukpanah in a statement said the offer represents the largest aggregate CP issuance within a calendar year by any corporate in Nigeria’s debt capital markets.

MTN Nigeria issued 181-day CP at a yield of 13% and 265-day CP at a yield of 13.50%, with an issue date of August 23, 2023.

Ukpanah stated that the CP issuance aligns with MTN Nigeria’s strategy to continue diversifying its funding sources and reducing its average cost of debt.(www.naija247news.com).