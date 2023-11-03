Lagos To Increase Marina- Mile 2 Rail Mass Trip To 70 Per Day

Nov 3,2023.

The Lagos State government, Thursday, said it will increase the passenger operation on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line in Marina to Mile 2 from 52 to 70 trips per day by December.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this during the commissioning of the Yaba Overpass Bridge, saying that the bridge will help the ease of transit upon the commencement of the LRMT Red Line first quarter next year.

You will recall that on the 4th of September this year, we commenced passenger operation on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line from Marina to Mile 2. That operation started with just 12 trips daily but is today doing 52 trips and which will be increased further to over 70 trips by the turn of this year.

“I have given assurance that our LRMT Red Line will commence testing by early next quarter. The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one of the components of the LRMT Red Line,” he said.

Recalling the fatal accident at the PWD/Ikeja GRA level crossing involving a Lagos State government staff bus, the governor reiterated the state’s commitment to complete three other bridges before the end of the year in a bid to halt train-vehicular accidents.

“Today’s ceremony is therefore significant because with this Overpass Bridge and others at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo, which will be formally commissioned before the end of the year, there will be no more occurrence of train-vehicular accidents at these locations,” he added.

The Managing Director/CEO, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo stressed that over one million passengers daily will be conveyed to their destination upon the commencement of the operation of the LRMT Red Line.

“The Red Line, when opened for passenger operations, will have an exponential effect on the economy of Lagos State. The 37-kilometre Red line is expected to move more than one million passengers daily when fully operational. This train line will reduce congestion, emission and facilitate easy movement for commuters and goods,” she said.(www.naija247news.com)