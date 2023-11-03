‘I’m willing to pay Nigerian blogs to stop posting about me’ – Burna Boy

November 3, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has expressed readiness to pay Nigerian blogs to stop posting news about him.

The self-acclaimed “African Giant” said he was aware that he had not settled any blog in Nigeria before.

He called on bloggers in Nigeria to deliberate on a price and pass it to him to settle them to stop posting about him “totally.”

On his X handle on Friday, Burna Boy wrote, “How far. all these Instablog, PulseNg e.t.c, abeg make all of una do meeting then decide how much I go give all of una make una forget my name totally. I know say I never pay any of una before so I say make I just run am finally. I greet you bros!!”

His post elicited mixed reactions, with some fans warning him that he would be “forgotten” if bloggers stopped carrying news about him.

Burna Boy and Nigerian bloggers have a cold relationship following his warning to bloggers against publishing his music for free download on their sites.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner had slammed Nigerian bloggers for pirating his music.(www.naija247news.com).