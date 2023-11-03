‘I inaccurately suggested “all” women have engaged in abortion’ – Phyna makes U-turn

November 3, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has tendered an apology to the general public over her offensive statement on abortion.

Phyna had been under fire for recently stating that “There’s no woman that can say she hasn’t done abortion once or twice”.

Her statement which didn’t sit well with many netizens, was widely criticized by thousands of Nigerians on social media including her celebrity colleagues.

However, retracting her words in a statement released on her page, the reality star noted that she was misunderstood by the public.

“Good day to all and sundry, I am Josephina Otabor a.k.a Phyna and I write this statement to address the issues concerning my interview about a very sensitive topic and I inaccurately suggested “all” women have engaged in it.

“Firstly, I will like to address the fact that in as much as I was misunderstood, I didn’t mean to project it on every female gender. I will never encourage abortion.

“I admit that I was being too expressive in the heat of the interview hence my assertions. I will reiterate that abortion is not a thing I stand for and I should not be seen in that light and I admit to all mistakes made.

“I want to use this medium to thank my fans, family and friends for their constant love and support, I don’t intend to let you down.Thank you, Phyna.” (www.naija247news.com).