Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

EPL: Zinedine Zidane Among Possible Managers Man Utd Consider To Replace Ten Hag

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 3,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senior officials at Manchester United are already considering replacements for manager Erik ten Hag, according to The Times.

Ten Hag is under a lot of pressure after the Red Devils were dumped out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday.

It came days after United were hammered 3-0 by Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

The Premier League club is now considering replacing Ten Hag, with a senior source at the club claiming the Dutchman is now “at risk” of getting sacked.

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane are two candidates United are currently considering.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Nigerian Stock Market closes lower, All Share Index drops by 0.76%
Next article
‘We have sufficient stock of currency notes’ – CBN
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

30 Unicorn Founders Including Flutterwave Back $205 Mln African Tech Fund

Bisi Adesina -
Norrsken22, an Africa-focused venture capital firm, received the backing...

Naira Weakens at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened against the...

LP accuses Uzodinma of planning to rig Nov 11 election with thugs

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 3,2023. The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party...

APC Frowns Over Alleged Planned UK Protest Against President Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 3,2023. The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC UK...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

30 Unicorn Founders Including Flutterwave Back $205 Mln African Tech Fund

Big Tech 0
Norrsken22, an Africa-focused venture capital firm, received the backing...

Naira Weakens at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened against the...

LP accuses Uzodinma of planning to rig Nov 11 election with thugs

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 3,2023. The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights