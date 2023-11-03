EPL: Zinedine Zidane Among Possible Managers Man Utd Consider To Replace Ten Hag

Nov 3,2023.

Senior officials at Manchester United are already considering replacements for manager Erik ten Hag, according to The Times.

Ten Hag is under a lot of pressure after the Red Devils were dumped out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday.

It came days after United were hammered 3-0 by Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

The Premier League club is now considering replacing Ten Hag, with a senior source at the club claiming the Dutchman is now “at risk” of getting sacked.

Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane are two candidates United are currently considering.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021.(www.naija247news.com)