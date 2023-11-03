Menu
Court Orders For Former CBN Governor, Emefiele to Be Released Unconditionally

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 3,2023.

A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the release of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele immediately and unconditionally.

Justice O.A. Adeniyi on Thursday, gave the order following an ex-parte motion filed by Emefiele.

In the motion, Emefiele was seeking his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

After hearing the motion, the judge ordered Emefiele’s release.

Emefiele named the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, and the EFCC itself as the respondents.

The court ordered the 3rd and 4th respondents (the Executive Chairman and the EFCC) to unconditionally release Emefiele from detention forthwith. Alternatively, they are directed to produce him in court on the date fixed for the hearing of the substantive motion on notice, with the possibility of being admitted to bail by the court.

The court set the date for the hearing of the substantive motion on notice for Monday, November 6, 2023.

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

