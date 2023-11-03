Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

APC Frowns Over Alleged Planned UK Protest Against President Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 3,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC UK Chapter, has kicked against the planned protest by a group against President Bola Tinubu in London, saying such a move remains a misadventure.

Mr Tunde Doherty, Chairman of the UK chapter of the ruling party, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Doherty, who is also the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, said he felt compelled to respond to the recent allegations and statements made by a group led by Aisha Yesufu, an activist and a supporter of the Labour Party.

He stated that the group was planning to stage the protest in London to propagate their claims about the educational credentials of the president.

“It has come to our attention that this group is organising a protest in London to propagate unfounded claims about the educational credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

“We firmly believe our responsibility is to address this matter and underscore the significance of relying on substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations.

“President Bola Tinubu, a seasoned and distinguished statesman, has a long and illustrious track record of serving our great nation.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

“The allegations of forged certificates not only lack concrete evidence but also undermine the spirit of democracy and fair political discourse that we hold dear,” Doherty said.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Court Orders For Former CBN Governor, Emefiele to Be Released Unconditionally
Next article
LP accuses Uzodinma of planning to rig Nov 11 election with thugs
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

30 Unicorn Founders Including Flutterwave Back $205 Mln African Tech Fund

Bisi Adesina -
Norrsken22, an Africa-focused venture capital firm, received the backing...

Naira Weakens at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened against the...

LP accuses Uzodinma of planning to rig Nov 11 election with thugs

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 3,2023. The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party...

Court Orders For Former CBN Governor, Emefiele to Be Released Unconditionally

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 3,2023. A High Court in the Federal Capital Territory...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

30 Unicorn Founders Including Flutterwave Back $205 Mln African Tech Fund

Big Tech 0
Norrsken22, an Africa-focused venture capital firm, received the backing...

Naira Weakens at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 3, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira weakened against the...

LP accuses Uzodinma of planning to rig Nov 11 election with thugs

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 3,2023. The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights