APC Frowns Over Alleged Planned UK Protest Against President Tinubu

Nov 3,2023.

The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC UK Chapter, has kicked against the planned protest by a group against President Bola Tinubu in London, saying such a move remains a misadventure.

Mr Tunde Doherty, Chairman of the UK chapter of the ruling party, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Doherty, who is also the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, said he felt compelled to respond to the recent allegations and statements made by a group led by Aisha Yesufu, an activist and a supporter of the Labour Party.

He stated that the group was planning to stage the protest in London to propagate their claims about the educational credentials of the president.

“It has come to our attention that this group is organising a protest in London to propagate unfounded claims about the educational credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

“We firmly believe our responsibility is to address this matter and underscore the significance of relying on substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations.

“President Bola Tinubu, a seasoned and distinguished statesman, has a long and illustrious track record of serving our great nation.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

“The allegations of forged certificates not only lack concrete evidence but also undermine the spirit of democracy and fair political discourse that we hold dear,” Doherty said.(www.naija247news.com)