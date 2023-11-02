Menu
Wema Bank Plc appoints Yewande Zaccheaus as Non-Executive Director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 2, 2023.

Wema Bank Plc has appointed Mrs. Yewande Zaccheaus as Non-Executive Director effective October 13, 2023, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mrs. Yewande Zaccheaus is the Founder and Chairman of Eventful Ltd, a pioneering and leading event planning and consulting company in Nigeria. She studied Law at the University of Lagos and thereafter obtained an LL.M from Cambridge University, England. Yewande started her career with Nigerian American Merchant Bank. She later moved into private practice before joining Ecobank Nigeria Plc where she worked as the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser from 1989 till 2002. She also had a stint in Private Banking department of Ecobank Nigeria Plc before she retired from Banking.

After a successful career in law and banking, Yewande established her own business, Eventful Ltd in 2002. She retired in March 2021 after 19 years of leading the company, achieving the first leadership transition in the event industry. In addition, Yewande is a founding Trustee and a past Chairperson of Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ). She is an award winning entrepreneur who serves on several boards and non-profit organizations as non-executive director and chairman.

Yewande Zaccheaus brings on board her almost four decades of experience in Law, Banking, Business, Consultancy, Planning and Management and her appointment will indeed enrich the depth and wealth of knowledge on the Board of Wema Bank Plc. (www.naija247news.com).

