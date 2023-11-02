Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah Nominated for African Player of the Year

Nigerian football sensation Victor Osimhen has secured a nomination among the 30 candidates for the prestigious 2022-2023 African Player of the Year award. Osimhen, an impressive forward for Napoli, emerged as the top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals. In addition to this, he showcased his prowess during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, netting a remarkable 10 goals, including a remarkable four goals in a single match.

Joining Osimhen on the list of nominees are stars from Morocco’s historic World Cup journey, where they made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals. Notable contenders from the Moroccan squad include goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, winger Hakim Ziyech, and forward Youssef en Nesyri.

Furthermore, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt, both of whom have claimed the African Player of the Year award twice, have also earned nominations for this year’s edition.

In the Coach of the Year category, Walid Regragui, who took the reins of the Moroccan national team a few months before their remarkable World Cup run, has been nominated alongside nine other esteemed coaches.

The list for the Club Player of the Year features talents like Fiston Mayele from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who was the top scorer in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup last season.

These nominations were carefully curated by CAF technical experts, African football legends, and representatives from the media across seven distinct categories. Nominees for the women’s awards will be revealed at a later date.

The awards ceremony is set to take place in the central Moroccan city of Marrakech on Monday, December 11, 2023.