Unknown Gunmen kidnap journalist in Adamawa

November 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a journalist, Usman Umar Sahabi, in Adamawa State.

The journalist was abducted at his Wuro Chekke, Yola home in the early hours of Thursday, November 2, 2023.

“About five gunmen stormed his house at about 1:00am this morning and forced their way into his room where they whisked him away at gunpoint. So far no ransom was demanded,” a family source said.

Sahabi is a staff of ABC Yola and the Chief of Staff of Adamawa State House of Assembly State Speaker.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident said the police have deployed all their operational assets to ensure the journalist is rescued alive.

“We deployed our operational manpower and working round the clock to ensure that the abducted journalist is rescued alive,” the PPRO said.

“We have not rested on our oars since we learnt about the incident and are giving the criminals a hot chase till we rescue the Journalist alive and apprehend the perpetrators.” (www.naija247news.com).