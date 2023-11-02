Menu
Uganda’s Plan to Hand Over Exclusive Petroleum Supply Deal to Vitol

By Elias Biryabarema

Uganda is set to grant exclusive rights for the supply of all petroleum products to a unit of global energy trader Vitol, signaling the end of a system that sources oil products through neighboring Kenya, according to Uganda’s Energy Minister.

Currently, fuel companies in Uganda purchase their supplies through affiliated firms in Kenya that import the products on their behalf via the Mombasa port. This existing system, responsible for 90% of Uganda’s fuel imports, leaves the country exposed to supply disruptions and high pump prices, as noted by Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa.

To address this issue, UNOC and Vitol Bahrain E.C. have negotiated a five-year contract, with Vitol providing working capital for the business, the minister announced. Uganda imported $1.6 billion worth of petroleum products in 2022, as per central bank data.

To ensure a secure supply of petroleum products, the cabinet has approved changes to the petroleum law that will allow Vitol to exclusively supply the state-owned Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). UNOC will subsequently sell the products to petrol station operators.

As part of the agreement, Vitol and UNOC will establish “buffer stocks” in Uganda and neighboring Tanzania to enhance the security of supply, Nankabirwa added. The legal changes supporting this deal have been presented to parliament for approval, and the first exclusive supplies to the state firm are expected to begin in January.

The decision to move away from using Kenyan importers was driven by the vulnerabilities exposed in Uganda’s supply chain, leading to occasional supply disruptions that affected retail prices. In contrast, Kenya has previously entered a deal with international companies to import oil, transitioning away from a monthly open tender system used by local firms.

The Kenyan Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has not provided an immediate comment on Uganda’s proposed changes.

