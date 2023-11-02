Tupac Murder Case: Duane “Keffe D” Davis, Pleads Not Guilty

In a dramatic courtroom twist that has captivated the entertainment world, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the alleged mastermind behind the infamous 1996 drive-by killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur, made a stunning entrance by pleading not guilty to murder during his arraignment on Thursday.

This high-profile arraignment had already grabbed headlines due to its two prior postponements while Davis secured his legal representation. Dressed in a striking blue jumpsuit and handcuffed, the enigmatic Davis declared in a Las Vegas courtroom that he hadn’t yet retained his own counsel. Consequently, he was appointed a public defender and opted to waive his right to a speedy trial, setting the stage for his next court appearance scheduled for November 7.

The case took a dramatic turn when the state announced its decision not to seek the death penalty in this murder case. A perplexed Davis sought clarification from Judge Tierra Jones when she inquired about the prosecution’s intentions regarding the death penalty. As the hearing concluded, Davis expressed his desire to appoint his own legal counsel, to which Judge Jones responded, “For today’s purposes, to get this case moving, the special public defender will be appointed to represent you.”

The 60-year-old Davis, who had been indicted by a Clark County grand jury on one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement in September, had remained in custody since his arrest near his Las Vegas-area home on September 29, nearly three decades after Tupac’s untimely demise. Shakur’s tragic passing occurred on September 7, 1996, at the young age of 25, just six days after he was shot while inside a car near the infamous Las Vegas Strip. The assailants in a white Cadillac opened fire, leading to Shakur’s tragic end.

The backdrop to this chilling murder was a heated brawl at the MGM Grand earlier on the same fateful day, involving members and associates of two rival Compton, California, gangs—the Mob Piru Bloods and the South Side Compton Crips, according to the police. Davis, who has openly admitted to being in the Cadillac at the time of the shooting, was identified as the Crips’ “shot caller” and is now facing allegations of orchestrating the “retaliatory shooting” that took Shakur’s life. While he may not have pulled the trigger himself, authorities contend that Davis authorized the fatal action and provided the weapon used in the shooting. In a chilling revelation, it has been noted that Davis is the sole surviving suspect in this long-standing homicide investigation.

The case, which had grown cold over the years, was reinvigorated in 2018 by a sudden surge of new information. This fresh insight emerged from Davis himself, who publicly admitted his involvement in the homicide to multiple media outlets. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson emphasized this critical turning point during a press briefing held after Davis’ arrest, shedding new light on this intriguing and long-pursued mystery in the world of entertainment.