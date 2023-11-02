Tinubu’s Presidency Clarifies: Yacht in Supplementary Budget Is a Naval Vessel, Not for Personal Use

Political Perspective: Yacht Listing in Supplementary Budget Clarified by Presidency

The inclusion of a yacht in the 2023 supplementary budget has sparked political discussions, with critics questioning the government’s decision to allocate funds for such a purchase amid Nigeria’s challenging economic conditions. This move had raised concerns, given the context of the country’s financial struggles.

However, in response to these speculations, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, sought to clarify the matter. He emphasized that the yacht mentioned in the budget is, in fact, a naval vessel and is not intended for the personal use of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement titled “The Facts on the Naval Boat in 2023 Supplementary Budget,” Onanuga revealed that the yacht was described as a “Presidential Yacht” due to its specialized security features and high-profile operational inspection capabilities. He further explained that the naval boat had been ordered by the navy during the previous administration, reinforcing President Tinubu’s belief in the continuity of government, where assets and liabilities from past administrations are inherited.

Onanuga pointed out that the payment request for the boat was part of the committed obligations submitted by the Chief of Naval Staff’s office to the Ministry of Defence. Out of the total requested amount, which exceeded N200 billion, President Tinubu approved N62 billion. This allocation underscores the administration’s commitment to enhancing the security of the nation’s waterways.

President Tinubu’s focus, as emphasized by Onanuga, lies in securing the country and its territorial waters. The government, under his leadership, is dedicating resources to bolster the economic potential of key sectors, such as oil and gas, marine, and the blue economy. This political perspective sheds light on the rationale behind the budget allocation for the naval vessel and underscores the administration’s priorities in enhancing security and economic output in vital sectors.