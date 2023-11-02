Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc re-registers its banking subsidiary as private liability company

November 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Investing Public that following the receipt of all required regulatory and shareholders’ approvals, the re-registration of its Banking subsidiary – Stanbic IBTC Bank from a public company limited by shares to a private company limited by shares has been concluded.

”Accordingly, with effect from today, 31 October 2023 the Bank ceases to be a public company and shall going forward be referred to by its new name “Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited”.

“The re-registration would however ensure the proper alignment of the Bank’s entity status and eliminate the existing brand confusion as many investors and members of the public hitherto referred to the Bank as the listed entity and not Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

The statement signed by Chidi Okezie, Company Secretary stated that it is important to note that the Bank remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and no change of ownership, shareholding structure, or business objects of the Company will occur by virtue of its re-registration to a private company.

The Group closed its last trading day (Tuesday, October 31, 2023) at N75.00 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1.4% gain over its previous closing price of N74.00.

Stanbic IBTC began the year with a share price of N33.45 and has since gained 124% on the price valuation.(www.naija247news.com).