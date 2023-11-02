Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Seven Out Of 10 INEC RECs Appointed By President Tinubu Confirmed By Senate

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 2,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Seven out of the 10 nominees appointed by President Tinubu as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, have been confirmed by the senate.

The nominees confirmed by the senate are Mr Etekamba Umoren – Akwaibom; Mr Isha Ehimeakne from Edo; Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola- Ekiti; Mr Abubakar Ahmed – Gombe; Shehu Wahab – Kwara; Aminu Idris – Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq – Niger.

The remaining three nominees were not present for screening.

The confirmation follows Tinubu’s request on Wednesday, November 1, for confirmation of the nomination of the RECs for INEC in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution..(www.naija247news.com)

 

Previous article
BUA to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by Jan. 2024
Next article
Anger Over Planned N7bn Renovation Of Tinubu, Shettima’s Residences
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Proposed N5bn Presidential Yacht Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians” – Comedian, Seyi Law

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, a...

Omoyele Sowore Insults Pres. Tinubu Over Alleged Plans To Purchase N5bn Presidential Yatch

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. Publisher and Former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has...

Kogi Commissioner Mocks Akpoti For Rejecting Gov Bello’s Congratulatory Message

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. The Kogi State Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo,...

Anger Over Planned N7bn Renovation Of Tinubu, Shettima’s Residences

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 2,2023. The election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Proposed N5bn Presidential Yacht Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians” – Comedian, Seyi Law

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 2,2023. Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, a...

Omoyele Sowore Insults Pres. Tinubu Over Alleged Plans To Purchase N5bn Presidential Yatch

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 2,2023. Publisher and Former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has...

Kogi Commissioner Mocks Akpoti For Rejecting Gov Bello’s Congratulatory Message

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 2,2023. The Kogi State Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights