Seven Out Of 10 INEC RECs Appointed By President Tinubu Confirmed By Senate

Nov 2,2023.

Seven out of the 10 nominees appointed by President Tinubu as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, have been confirmed by the senate.

The nominees confirmed by the senate are Mr Etekamba Umoren – Akwaibom; Mr Isha Ehimeakne from Edo; Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola- Ekiti; Mr Abubakar Ahmed – Gombe; Shehu Wahab – Kwara; Aminu Idris – Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq – Niger.

The remaining three nominees were not present for screening.

The confirmation follows Tinubu’s request on Wednesday, November 1, for confirmation of the nomination of the RECs for INEC in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution..(www.naija247news.com)