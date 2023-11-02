Menu
Senate to Scrutinize Solid Minerals Revenue Shortfall and Review BPE Privatization

By: Idowu Peters

The Senate, in a move with significant economic implications, has decided to initiate an inquiry into the factors contributing to the declining revenue generated from the development of solid minerals in Nigeria. This investigation aims to unravel both the immediate and underlying causes behind this revenue shortfall.

Furthermore, the Senate intends to gauge the extent of illegal mining activities in the country and the degree of involvement of local and foreign industry participants in these illicit practices. To provide a comprehensive economic overview, it has also resolved to review all privatization and commercialization initiatives related to mining and mineral resources carried out by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) from 1999 to the present.

This decision was reached following a motion presented by Senator Osita Ngwu from Enugu West, underscoring the growing concern about the economic consequences of the dwindling revenue from the solid minerals sector. As part of the Senate’s commitment to addressing this issue, it has called upon the relevant security agencies to enhance their surveillance efforts to prevent further illegal exploitation of the nation’s solid mineral resources.

In line with this economic inquiry, the Senate has entrusted its committee on solid minerals development with the task of conducting the investigation and subsequently reporting its findings within a three-week timeframe. This move reflects the government’s commitment to improving the economic prospects of the solid minerals industry, curbing illegal activities, and ensuring a more robust revenue stream from this valuable sector.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

