Senate approves President Tinubu’s $2.8 Billion Supplementary Budget Amidst Public Backlash

ABUJA, Nov 2 – In a contentious move, Nigerian lawmakers granted their approval on Thursday for President Bola Tinubu’s supplemental budget of $2.8 billion. This budget allocation, encompassing provisions for new armored vehicles for the President and his spouse, has triggered widespread public outcry as the nation grapples with a severe cost of living crisis.

President Tinubu formally submitted this supplemental budget to both the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier this week, asserting that the additional funds were imperative to address pressing concerns, including defense and security, and would be an integral part of the 2023 fiscal plan.

Nevertheless, the administration’s proposals to allocate 5.095 billion naira ($6.47 million) for a presidential yacht, 1.5 billion naira ($1.91 million) for official vehicles for the first lady’s office, and a staggering 12.7 billion naira for the presidential air fleet have been met with strong disapproval. Notably, an allocation of 4 billion naira has been designated for the refurbishment of the President’s official residence, among other expenditures, drawing sharp criticism from a population grappling with economic hardships, characterized by double-digit inflation and a rising cost of living.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, a prominent rights group, has taken a strong stance, urging President Tinubu to promptly reconsider the “outrageous” expenditures on vehicles or face potential legal consequences.

These developments follow a period of worsening living conditions, initiated by President Tinubu’s reforms, including the discontinuation of a costly yet popular fuel subsidy, which led to a tripling of fuel prices and the removal of restrictions on foreign exchange trading. In response to mounting pressure from labor unions and public sentiment, President Tinubu has appealed for patience, asserting that these reforms are indispensable to safeguard the nation from a looming fiscal crisis.