Menu
Search
Subscribe
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Senate approves President Tinubu’s $2.8 Billion Supplementary Budget Amidst Public Backlash

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, Nov 2 – In a contentious move, Nigerian lawmakers granted their approval on Thursday for President Bola Tinubu’s supplemental budget of $2.8 billion. This budget allocation, encompassing provisions for new armored vehicles for the President and his spouse, has triggered widespread public outcry as the nation grapples with a severe cost of living crisis.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Tinubu formally submitted this supplemental budget to both the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier this week, asserting that the additional funds were imperative to address pressing concerns, including defense and security, and would be an integral part of the 2023 fiscal plan.

Nevertheless, the administration’s proposals to allocate 5.095 billion naira ($6.47 million) for a presidential yacht, 1.5 billion naira ($1.91 million) for official vehicles for the first lady’s office, and a staggering 12.7 billion naira for the presidential air fleet have been met with strong disapproval. Notably, an allocation of 4 billion naira has been designated for the refurbishment of the President’s official residence, among other expenditures, drawing sharp criticism from a population grappling with economic hardships, characterized by double-digit inflation and a rising cost of living.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, a prominent rights group, has taken a strong stance, urging President Tinubu to promptly reconsider the “outrageous” expenditures on vehicles or face potential legal consequences.

These developments follow a period of worsening living conditions, initiated by President Tinubu’s reforms, including the discontinuation of a costly yet popular fuel subsidy, which led to a tripling of fuel prices and the removal of restrictions on foreign exchange trading. In response to mounting pressure from labor unions and public sentiment, President Tinubu has appealed for patience, asserting that these reforms are indispensable to safeguard the nation from a looming fiscal crisis.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fulham Secures Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Spot with Impressive Win
Next article
NNPC Ltd to Supply Dangote Refinery, Signaling New Era in Oil and Gas Sector
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPC Ltd to Supply Dangote Refinery, Signaling New Era in Oil and Gas Sector

Naija247news -
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 2 - Nigeria's national oil company,...

Fulham Secures Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Spot with Impressive Win

Emman Tochi -
Fulham has advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for...

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Revealed

Emman Tochi -
The Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw took place, setting up...

FACT CHECK REPORT: Brekete Family’s Claims Regarding HPV Vaccine’s Impact on Girls and Fertility Deemed Misleading

Gbenga Samson -
A fact-check investigation by PRNigeria has debunked the assertions...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPC Ltd to Supply Dangote Refinery, Signaling New Era in Oil and Gas Sector

Analysis 0
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 2 - Nigeria's national oil company,...

Fulham Secures Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Spot with Impressive Win

FootBall 0
Fulham has advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for...

Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Draw Revealed

FootBall 0
The Carabao Cup quarter-finals draw took place, setting up...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights