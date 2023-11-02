Menu
Super Falcons

Rasheedat Ajibade Secures a Double as Super Falcons Overpower Ethiopia in Olympic Qualifiers

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigeria asserted its dominance in a commanding display against Ethiopia’s Lucy during the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers, securing a resounding 4-0 victory. In the first leg of the tie, which ended 1-1 in Addis Ababa, Nigeria’s triumph resulted in an impressive 5-1 aggregate score.

Nigeria’s Uchenna Kanu opened the scoring in the 45th minute, capitalizing on a precise pass from Tosin Demehin to execute a clinical counterattack. As the second half began, it took only five minutes for Nigeria to extend their lead. Asisat Oshoala, the FC Barcelona Femeni star, delivered a perfectly placed cross into the Ethiopian box, which was expertly tapped in by Rasheedat Ajibade from close range.

Oshoala continued her impressive performance, heading in a goal from a Kanu cross in the 68th minute, sending the crowd at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, into jubilation. Just four minutes later, Oshoala turned into an assist provider, sprinting to the right edge of the Ethiopian box and setting up Ajibade for her second goal of the evening, marking Nigeria’s fourth in the encounter. It’s worth noting that Ajibade also scored in the first-leg 1-1 draw.

In the 85th minute, Michelle Alozie nearly extended Nigeria’s lead, narrowly missing a chance to make it 5-0.

Following this impressive victory, the Super Falcons are set to face their eternal rivals, Cameroon, in the next and final round of the qualifiers. The Indomitable Lionesses advanced by defeating Uganda 3-0, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory after the first leg ended 2-0 in Uganda’s favor.

