Politics & Govt News

Proposed N5bn Presidential Yacht Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians” – Comedian, Seyi Law

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 2,2023.

Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, a Nigerian actor and comedian, has chastised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the proposed procurement of a N5 billion presidential yacht.

According to reports, the President proposed spending N5.095 billion on a presidential yacht as part of the 2023 supplementary budget he submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

Seyi Law responded via his X handle, saying the proposal was “insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.”

He urged the president to reverse his decision.

The comedian wrote: “I am absolutely not in support of the procurement of the presidential yacht. It is quite insensitive to the plight of Nigerians at this moment to even rationalise it. I call on the president, @officialABAT, to once again prove to Nigerians that he listens. Thank you, your Excellency.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Omoyele Sowore Insults Pres. Tinubu Over Alleged Plans To Purchase N5bn Presidential Yatch
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

