Proposed N5bn Presidential Yacht Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians” – Comedian, Seyi Law

Nov 2,2023.

Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, a Nigerian actor and comedian, has chastised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the proposed procurement of a N5 billion presidential yacht.

According to reports, the President proposed spending N5.095 billion on a presidential yacht as part of the 2023 supplementary budget he submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

Seyi Law responded via his X handle, saying the proposal was “insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.”

He urged the president to reverse his decision.

The comedian wrote: “I am absolutely not in support of the procurement of the presidential yacht. It is quite insensitive to the plight of Nigerians at this moment to even rationalise it. I call on the president, @officialABAT, to once again prove to Nigerians that he listens. Thank you, your Excellency.”(www.naija247news.com)