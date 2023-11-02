Menu
Entertainment

Popular transgender Jay Boogie cries for help after failed cosmetic surgery

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 2, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian transgender and fashion enthusiast, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, known as Jay Boogie, has cried out after undergoing a failed plastic surgery.

Jay Boogie on Wednesday, in a series of posts on social media, asked the public to hold a surgeon identified as Dinma of Curvy Girl Essentials responsible if anything happens to him.

In a now trending post via his Instagram story, the transgender shared photos and details of the doctor and clinic he claimed performed his surgery.

“Please, I have a medical emergency. This surgeon wants to kill me. If anything happens to me, it is Dr. Dinma from Curvy Girl Essentials.

“This hospital and doctor are responsible if anything happens to me,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

