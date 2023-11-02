Peter Obi Highlights Nigeria’s Insecurity Amid Reports of Decomposing Bodies in Abia

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has drawn attention to the grave insecurity issues in Nigeria following the distressing discovery of dead bodies in Abia State.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Obi emphasized, “It unearths how insecurity has continued to ravage many parts of the country, taking innocent lives and crippling the economy.”

The unsettling findings in Abia State include the discovery of over 50 decomposing bodies, more than 20 headless bodies, and numerous human skeletons in the vicinity of the Lokpanta Cattle Market within the Umunneochi Local Government Area. These revelations were made public by Governor Alex Otti during his monthly media chat at Government House, Umuahia.

Obi, reacting to these disturbing events, condemned the acts of barbarism and extreme cruelty, asserting that they are indicative of the severe insecurity prevalent in the nation. He lauded the governor for taking a strong stance against the prevailing security challenges in the state.

Recalling a similar crisis in 2013 during his tenure as the governor of Anambra State, Obi recounted, “I was accompanying (former) President Goodluck Jonathan to an official engagement outside the country when I received the sad report of about 35 decomposing bodies floating on Ezu River, Anambra. I had to leave everything to rush back to the state to attend to the situation and ensure that order was restored in the vicinity. Investigation was immediately commenced, with autopsies conducted, before the Federal Government took over the process and asked the State Government to hands off.”

Obi stressed that the primary responsibility of any government is to ensure the security of its citizens, emphasizing that this is a fundamental prerequisite for meaningful development in the country.