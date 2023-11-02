Menu
Politics & Govt News

Omoyele Sowore Insults Pres. Tinubu Over Alleged Plans To Purchase N5bn Presidential Yatch

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 2,2023.

Publisher and Former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the Tinubu administration over alleged plans to expend N5 billion in purchasing a Presidential yatch.

It was reported that funding for the Yatch was added in the 2023 supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly on Monday, October 30.

In the supplementary budget breakdown, the Nigerian Navy has proposed a capital expenditure of ₦42.3 billion and a recurrent expenditure of ₦20.42 billion, totaling a budget estimate of approximately ₦62.8 billion. The budget also showed N4 billion is proposed for the renovation of the residential quarters of the president, and N2.5 billion for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence.

The supplementary budget also showed that the government plans to spend another N2.9 billion on Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) for the Presidential Villa, and another N2.9 billion to replace operational vehicles for the presidency. The budget also showed that the government plans to spend N1.5 billion on vehicles for the Office of First Lady, which doesn’t exist under the country’s law.

Taking to his Twitter handle to react to this development, Sowore wrote

‘’The @officialABAT dynasty of thieves! They want to buy a “Presidential Yacht” for N5billion for a man who’s never been to a stream before, they want to renovate a Presidential Lodge in Lagos for N4b for a man who just built a mansion in Lagos that stretches from Bourdillon to Queens Drive in Ikoyi! Reason the joker was grandstanding about his son, Seyi sneaking into FEC meetings just to fool the unwary. #RevolutionNow

They took fuel subsidies from the poor, floated the naira and introduced school fees so they could fund their luxuries while they maintain the miseries of the Nigerian populace!”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

