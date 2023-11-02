Menu
Political parties

Nobody can dismantle my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning against any attempts to tamper with the political structure in Rivers State. He delivered this message following a closed-door meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum in Abuja on Wednesday, led by its Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Governor Mohammed was accompanied by governors from Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, Plateau, Caleb Muftwang, and Taraba, Agbu Kefas.

This warning comes in the wake of a crisis that erupted in Rivers when the Rivers Assembly made an attempt to impeach the incumbent Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike emphasized that he would not be intimidated by anyone due to his influence in Rivers or his appointment as FCT Minister by President Bola Tinubu. He clarified that the impeachment move was not a military coup but in accordance with the provisions of Nigeria’s constitution.

He dismissed rumors suggesting that the fracas was linked to his interest in the state’s finances, labeling such claims as “absolute rubbish.” Wike affirmed his determination to protect the political structure in Rivers, stating that no one could take it away.

He expressed gratitude to the visiting governors for their support and thanked President Tinubu for appointing him, highlighting that he remained a member of the PDP working for Tinubu, not the APC.

Wike cautioned those making unfounded accusations against him and assured them of his readiness to respond appropriately.

Governor Mohammed expressed appreciation for Wike’s commitment to resolving crises and highlighted Rivers’ significance within the PDP. He also commended President Tinubu for appointing Wike, emphasizing his leadership qualities.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

