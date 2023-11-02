NNPC Ltd to Supply Dangote Refinery, Signaling New Era in Oil and Gas Sector

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 2 – Nigeria’s national oil company, NNPC Ltd, is set to provide the Dangote oil refinery, boasting a daily capacity of 650,000 barrels, with as many as six crude oil cargoes during the upcoming December period, as part of the refinery’s test run phase. This development, disclosed by three industry insiders privy to the situation, underscores a significant shift in the oil trading dynamics within the Atlantic Basin.

It is poised to disrupt the traditional export market for fuels produced in Europe and the United States, which have historically fueled automobiles, trucks, and generators across the African continent.

Situated in the Lekki free trade zone near Lagos, the Dangote refinery, bankrolled by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest individual, is poised to revolutionize Nigeria’s role in the global energy landscape. Upon full operation, it will transform Nigeria, a prominent member of OPEC, into a net exporter of refined petroleum products, marking a long-sought goal for the nation, which has been heavily reliant on fuel imports.

An NNPC official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that six cargoes, equivalent to 200,000 barrels per day, would be dispatched in December as part of a one-year agreement. The official further noted that future monthly volumes would be determined through mutual agreement and availability.

Conversely, other sources familiar with the matter indicated that approximately 4-5 cargoes, translating to a minimum of 130,000 barrels per day, were on the horizon. A representative from the Dangote Group, who wished to remain anonymous, hinted at the presence of confidentiality clauses in some of the agreements when questioned about the NNPC supply deal.

It is pertinent to mention that NNPC holds a 20% equity stake in the Dangote refinery, cementing its vital role in this transformative project.

The refinery embarked on its commissioning process in May of this year, after encountering significant delays and incurring a cost of $19 billion, significantly exceeding the initial cost estimates, which ranged between $12-14 billion. Commissioning activities encompass rigorous testing of various processing units responsible for the production of a spectrum of petroleum products, ranging from gasoline to diesel, to ensure seamless operation in tandem with control systems.