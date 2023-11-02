Menu
FootBall

Newcastle United Stun Manchester United at Old Trafford

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a thrilling showdown at Old Trafford, Newcastle United secured a remarkable victory over Manchester United, avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat and heaping pressure on home manager Erik ten Hag. This marks Newcastle’s second victory at Old Trafford since 1972.

The game was a testament to Newcastle’s determination and skill, with first-half goals from substitute Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall, his first for the club, setting the tone. The icing on the cake came from Joe Willock with a solo effort on the hour, solidifying Newcastle’s biggest away win against Manchester United in 93 years.

Newcastle United’s impressive performance will see them advance to the quarter-finals, where they are set to face fellow Premier League side Chelsea, who secured a 2-0 victory over Blackburn in the fourth round.

For Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, it was another day of despair, as they have now lost eight of their opening 15 games for the first time since the 1962-63 season. This disappointing result comes just three days after their three-goal defeat at the hands of Manchester City, highlighting their ongoing struggles.

The weaknesses in the Manchester United side were glaring, with players like Diogo Dalot failing to track the explosive run of Miguel Almiron, resulting in his substitution at half-time. The returning Brazilian midfielder Casemiro also didn’t feature in the second half, indicating Ten Hag’s dissatisfaction.

Lewis Hall’s fantastic strike, as he met Harry Maguire’s headed clearance with a first-time volley, further added to Manchester United’s misery. Joe Willock’s goal, reminiscent of Hall’s, found the bottom corner after he was allowed to run 30 yards unchecked, taking advantage of Sofyan Amrabat’s lost possession on the halfway line.

Manchester United’s players faced criticism not only for their performance but also for the recent controversy regarding the size of their kit. The disappointment was evident as they were booed off the field at the end of both halves, marking another challenging day for the club.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

