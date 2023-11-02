Menu
Politics & Govt News

Kogi Commissioner Mocks Akpoti For Rejecting Gov Bello’s Congratulatory Message

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 2,2023.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has described the refusal of the Central Senatorial District senator-elect, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,  to accept Governor Yahaya Bello’s congratulatory message over her victory at the appeal court as “very funny”.

Governor Yahaya Bello had congratulated the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in the last general election, Akpoti-Uduaghan, shortly after the Court of Appeal declared her the original winner of the said election.

But the PDP senator-elect declined to accept the offer while speaking on a Channels Television programme, attributing her refusal to the ugly incidents of the past, including an attempt on her life, which she claimed to have been allegedly triggered by the governor.

She added that she had enough evidence to show that the governor did not mean well for her all this while, giving instances of the incidents in her response.

However, the  Kogi State  Commissioner of  Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, described her response to Governor Bello’s congratulatory message as “very funny” in a response via a text message to Naija247News.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

