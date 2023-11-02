Menu
Law and Order

Kannywood star, Hadiza Gabon drags man to court for defamation of character

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Nov. 1, 2023.

Kannywood actress, Hadiza Aliyu, known as Hadiza Gabon, on Wednesday dragged one Bala Musa, a civil servant, to a Magistrates’ court sitting at Daura road, Kaduna over alleged defamation of character.

The actress, who spoke through her counsel, Mr Mubarak Sani, said she had suffered negative reactions and comments from the public due to the defendant’s false allegations against her.

He added that people, especially on social media, called Aliyu a cheat who had refused to marry Musa after collecting his money, an allegation “which was proved to be false”.

The defendant, through his counselor, Mr Naira Murtala, denied the allegation.

The Chief Magistrate, Shamsudeen Sulaiman, asked the complainant’s counsel if they had witnesses and they answered in affirmative.

The Chief Magistrate granted bail to the accused with the condition that he should present two reliable sureties who were residents of Kaduna State and must be civil servants.

He adjourned the matter to Nov. 15 for the complainant to present witnesses.

The defendant had filed a suit against Aliyu at Shari’a Court l, Magajin Gari in March 2022.

He accused the actress of refusing to marry him after he had given her N396,000.

The actress had then denied knowing Musa, saying she had never met or spoken to him before and had no relationship with him whatsoever.

The complainant’s counsel had presented a copy of bank statement to the Shari’a court and told the court that some four persons were the recipients of the money claimed to be sent to the defendant.

Two out of the four, Fatima Abdullahi and Abdullahi Yusuf claimed to be the defendant’s friend and personal assistants.

They pleaded guilty for impersonating the actress and receiving money in her name, praying the court to forgive them.

After series of prayers by Murtala, to transfer the case to an Upper Shari’a Court, the Judge then, Isiyaku Abdulrahman, on Oct. 31, dismissed the case and discharged Aliyu.

He ordered the defendant counsel and his client to pay N500,000 to theactress for wasting her time.(www.naija247news.com)

