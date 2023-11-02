JUST IN: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested During Owerri Protest

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was taken into custody earlier today in Owerri, the bustling capital city of Imo State. He was apprehended by heavily armed policemen from the NLC State Council Secretariat and transported to an undisclosed location.

This arrest occurred amid ongoing protests and strikes led by the NLC throughout the state. The protests aimed to address various issues, including what they perceived as a lack of respect for workers’ rights and unpaid salaries.

The news of Ajaero’s arrest was confirmed by Benson Uper, the Head of Media at the NLC Headquarters, through a WhatsApp message sent to Channels Television.

The NLC, a prominent workers’ union in Nigeria, had organized a widespread protest in Owerri to voice workers’ grievances. Ajaero’s arrest has further fueled the anger and frustration among the protesters, who demand justice and fair treatment for the country’s workforce.

At present, details regarding the reasons for Ajaero’s arrest and the charges against him remain unclear.