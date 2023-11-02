Jibrin Isah Echocho’s Senatorial Victory Upheld by the Appeal Court

In a political twist that has garnered considerable attention, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has reinforced the electoral triumph of Jibrin Isah Echocho, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs.

During the pronouncement of its judgment, the appellate court raised concerns about the competence of a key witness upon which the tribunal had relied to formulate its judgment. Consequently, the court decided to expunge the exhibits presented by this witness from the official records.

Following this evaluation, the Court of Appeal went on to set aside the earlier decision of the tribunal and reaffirmed Jibrin Isah Echocho’s electoral victory.

It is worth noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Isah, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Kogi East Senatorial District election. However, Victor Adoji, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured the second position in the election, contested Isah’s victory. Adoji’s challenge centered on the argument that elections were canceled in certain polling units where the number of permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected exceeded the margin of victory.

In response to this, he implored the tribunal to invalidate Isah’s victory and mandate a supplementary election in the 94 polling units within the senatorial district that were affected by these discrepancies. The tribunal, in a unanimous decision, endorsed the call for a rerun in these 94 polling units where irregularities had marred the last general election.

However, Jibrin Isah Echocho was not content with the tribunal’s judgment and proceeded to file an appeal against the lower court’s decision. This latest verdict from the Court of Appeal underscores the ongoing legal battles and political intricacies surrounding the Kogi East Senatorial District election.